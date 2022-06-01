Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.38 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $475,442.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,806.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.97 or 0.06146425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00216778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.63 or 0.00637054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.92 or 0.00622244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00074747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001315 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,530,403 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

