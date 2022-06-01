PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

