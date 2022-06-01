Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

PAM traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 1,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,473. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Pampa Energía (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.