Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Acquires C$26,880.00 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,879,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,548,273.48.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 31,437 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,597.52.

On Monday, April 18th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 18,536 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,079.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 25,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,270.00.

Shares of PGZ opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$110.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

