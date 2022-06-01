PANTHEON X (XPN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,525.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $496,128.24 and approximately $1,525.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,710.16 or 0.99975060 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002017 BTC.
  • yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.