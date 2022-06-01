Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $23.15 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $23.15 million and $19.20 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00023430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.96 or 0.03160822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00446953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

