ParkinGo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $964,829.99 and approximately $79.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,502.95 or 0.99971901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00031938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

