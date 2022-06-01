Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Patrick Industries reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. 185,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

