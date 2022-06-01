PayPie Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (PPP)

PayPie (PPP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $207.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

