PDT Partners LLC Acquires 2,875 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,136 shares of company stock worth $38,493,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

