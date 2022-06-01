PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 182.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

