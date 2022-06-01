PDT Partners LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

