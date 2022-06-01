PDT Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 351.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 929,790 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,040,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Warner Music Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $379,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,200. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

