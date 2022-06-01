PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,214 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 35,814 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of InMode worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 29.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

