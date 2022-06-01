PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $111,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,288,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

