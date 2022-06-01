PDT Partners LLC Lowers Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

