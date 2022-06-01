PDT Partners LLC Sells 21,272 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.