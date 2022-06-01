PDT Partners LLC Sells 502 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 93,783 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $310.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $288.12 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

