PDT Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

MTD opened at $1,286.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,304.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,429.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,168.31 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.32, for a total transaction of $15,541,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,277,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,148 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,259 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

