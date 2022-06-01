PDT Partners LLC Takes $4.76 Million Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TaskUs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.77. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

