PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

NYSE AGL opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,748.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,580.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,915. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

