Pendle Achieves Market Cap of $8.04 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $824,264.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 224% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.14 or 0.08885550 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00442253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008601 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

