PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Up 8.5%

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 267,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 391,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

PharmaTher Company Profile (OTC:PHRRF)

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's products in pipeline include Ketamine, which is in Phase I and II clinical trials for Parkinson's disease indications, as well as in preclinical trials for ALS-Lou Gehrig's disease indications; and KETABET, which is in Phase I and II clinical trials for mental health, neurological, and pain disorders.

