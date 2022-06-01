PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Up 8.5%

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 267,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 391,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.
PharmaTher Company Profile (OTC:PHRRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaTher (PHRRF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaTher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaTher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.