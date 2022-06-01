Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 50,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 196,056,694 shares in the company, valued at $592,091,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 98.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 50.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 897,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

