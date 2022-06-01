Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 20,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 142.96.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

