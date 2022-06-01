Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Phreesia reported sales of $48.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $273.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.01 million to $275.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $351.26 million, with estimates ranging from $344.40 million to $354.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $929.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.