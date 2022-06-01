Pick n Pay Stores Limited Plans Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:PKPYY)

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4146 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of PKPYY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

About Pick n Pay Stores (Get Rating)

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products.

