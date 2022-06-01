Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $64.76

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.76, but opened at $63.04. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 2,721 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $720,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $241,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

