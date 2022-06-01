Pinkcoin Market Cap Reaches $539,136.75 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $539,136.75 and $2.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00204172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001198 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00310703 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001362 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,368,799 coins and its circulating supply is 436,108,363 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

