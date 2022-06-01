Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PPSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 92,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,281. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.