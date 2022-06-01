Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PICC remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 149,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

