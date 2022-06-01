Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $17,974,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 96.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $14,805,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

