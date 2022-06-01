Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

PSTV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,639. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

