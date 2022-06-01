Po.et Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Po.et has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $89,263.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,570.65 or 1.00001516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

