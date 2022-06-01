Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 382,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

