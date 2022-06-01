Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 269,900 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 269,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,017,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.57% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

