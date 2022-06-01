Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $35.81 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $35,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,553 shares of company stock worth $1,023,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

