Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $31.68 Million Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,678,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.61% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

StoneCo stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

