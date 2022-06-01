Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 3,314,200 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Nokia Oyj worth $36,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,787,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.