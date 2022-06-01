Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 103,604 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 103,604 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $502.78 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.56.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,108 shares of company stock valued at $42,628,785. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.