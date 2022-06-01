Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 163,153 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,153 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $32,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

