Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 306,979 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,979 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of LPL Financial worth $33,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after acquiring an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,619,000 after acquiring an additional 49,308 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,205,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $196.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $220.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average of $176.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,342 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

