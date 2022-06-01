Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 32,281 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $28,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 72,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

TDG opened at $605.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

