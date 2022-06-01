Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,253 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,025,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $189.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

