Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 13,683 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

