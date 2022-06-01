Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 15,458 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

