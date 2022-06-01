Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last 90 days.

KD opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

