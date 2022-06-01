Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seagen by 155.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.36. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

