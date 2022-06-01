Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 207.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,344,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,532,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

