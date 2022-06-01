Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,163 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in WestRock by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,642,000 after acquiring an additional 653,285 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,747,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,695 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

